Aussie Bargain Roundup: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 29, 2023

One last release to see out January, and it’s the already budget priced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. But just because it’s already cheaper than a usual Switch game, doesn’t mean you can’t save some more.

Well, not that much anyway. Mightyape has the best price right now, but Amazon if you have Prime is the best as you won’t have to pay for shipping.

We should have a review of this one eventually, hopefully it’s a bit of fun.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is out January 30th, 2023

Amazon.com.au

  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $54.99Link

Big W

  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $59Link

EB Games

  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $79.95 – Link
    • Has costume pack preorder bonus

eShop

  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $54.95Link

The Gamesmen

  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $59.95 – Link
    • Has costume pack preorder bonus

JB Hi-Fi

  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $59 – Link
    • Has costume pack preorder bonus

MightyApe 

  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $49 – Link

