Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Later this month, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will finally arrive, though it’s a bit of an odd release. The game itself is fine—we’ve all played the open beta—but the Nintendo Switch 2 version won’t be out until later, leaving just the standard Switch release for now until 2026.

The good news is that the Switch 2 edition will also come as a full game on the card. So if you’re a Switch 2 owner, do you wait for that version, or just jump in now with the Switch release? Updating later will only cost $10 USD (AU pricing still to be confirmed).

All local copies include the Werehog DLC pack, no matter where you buy it.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is out on September 25th, 2025.

Amazon.com.au

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – $79 – Link

Big W

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – $79 – Link

EB Games

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – $99.95 – Link

eShop

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – $84.95 – Link

– Link Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition – $122.95 – Link The digital deluxe edition contains 3 Sonic Prime playable characters and the Season Pass.

– Link

The Gamesmen

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – $89.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – $79 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.