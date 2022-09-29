Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Frontiers
After a rough first showing, the more and more of Sonic Frontiers we see the more it looks like it might be something quite alright. We’ve also got to wait and see how the Switch version of this ambitious Sonic game turns out – but if you’re wanting to take the plunge – might as well do it on the cheap?
EB Games and JB have a steel book for fans of those, most Australian retailers also have the bonus “The Adventurer’s Treasure Box” as well.
Sonic Frontiers is out on November 8th
Amazon.com.au
- Sonic Frontiers – $74.90 – Link
- All versions are this price, except for Xbox
Big W
- Sonic Frontiers – $79.00 – Link
DX Collectables
- Sonic Frontiers – $79.00 – Link
EB Games
- Sonic Frontiers – $99.95 – Link
- Has exclusive steel book + preorder DLC.
eShop
- Sonic Frontiers – $99.55 – Link
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition – $122.95 – Link
- Preorder DLC included
The Gamesmen
- Sonic Frontiers – $84 – Link
- Preorder DLC included
JB Hi-Fi
- Sonic Frontiers – $69 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi has their own exclusive steel book.
MightyApe
- Sonic Frontiers – $67 – Link
- Preorder DLC included
Target
Sonic Frontiers – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.