Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Frontiers

After a rough first showing, the more and more of Sonic Frontiers we see the more it looks like it might be something quite alright. We’ve also got to wait and see how the Switch version of this ambitious Sonic game turns out – but if you’re wanting to take the plunge – might as well do it on the cheap?

EB Games and JB have a steel book for fans of those, most Australian retailers also have the bonus “The Adventurer’s Treasure Box” as well.

Sonic Frontiers is out on November 8th

Amazon.com.au

Sonic Frontiers – $74.90 – Link All versions are this price, except for Xbox

– Link

Big W

Sonic Frontiers – $79.00 – Link

DX Collectables

Sonic Frontiers – $79.00 – Link

EB Games

Sonic Frontiers – $99.95 – Link Has exclusive steel book + preorder DLC.

– Link

eShop

Sonic Frontiers – $99.55 – Link Don’t forget there is 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi now and 15% at Coles from September 28th.

– Link Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition – $122.95 – Link Preorder DLC included

– Link

The Gamesmen

Sonic Frontiers – $84 – Link Preorder DLC included

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Sonic Frontiers – $69 – Link JB Hi-Fi has their own exclusive steel book.

– Link

MightyApe

Sonic Frontiers – $67 – Link Preorder DLC included

– Link

Target

Sonic Frontiers – TBC

