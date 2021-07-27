Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Colours Ultimate
It’s the year of Wii ports, and Sonic Colours is back in Ultimate form. Because this one’s already a budget release we’re not going to see much movement on it, but it’s still a little while away so fingers crossed.
Here’s what we’ve found so far.
Sonic Colours Ultimate is out on September 7th in stores and on the eShop. Unless indicated all versions of the game sold in Australia are the limited edition with a Baby Sonic Keychain. If you really don’t want the keychain, Big W is selling one without it for the same price.
Amazon.com.au
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link
- Includes Baby Sonic Keychain
Big W
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link
- Includes Baby Sonic Keychain
DX Collectables
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $54 – Link
- Includes Baby Sonic Keychain
EB Games
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95 – Link
- Includes Baby Sonic Keychain
eShop
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95 – Link
- Digital Deluxe – $64.45 – Link
- Digital Deluxe includes Music Pack and Cosmetic Pack
Gamesmen
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95 – Link
- Includes Baby Sonic Keychain
JB Hi-Fi
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link
- Includes Baby Sonic Keychain
Mighty Ape
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link
- Includes Baby Sonic Keychain
OzGameShop
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $57.99 – Link
- No Baby Sonic
