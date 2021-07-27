Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Colours Ultimate

It’s the year of Wii ports, and Sonic Colours is back in Ultimate form. Because this one’s already a budget release we’re not going to see much movement on it, but it’s still a little while away so fingers crossed.

Here’s what we’ve found so far.

Sonic Colours Ultimate is out on September 7th in stores and on the eShop. Unless indicated all versions of the game sold in Australia are the limited edition with a Baby Sonic Keychain. If you really don’t want the keychain, Big W is selling one without it for the same price.

Amazon.com.au

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

Big W

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

DX Collectables

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $54 – Link Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

EB Games

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95 – Link Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

eShop

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95 – Link Digital Deluxe – $64.45 – Link Digital Deluxe includes Music Pack and Cosmetic Pack

Gamesmen

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95 – Link Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

JB Hi-Fi

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

Mighty Ape

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59 – Link Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

OzGameShop

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $57.99 – Link No Baby Sonic

