Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic Colours Ultimate

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 28, 2021

It’s the year of Wii ports, and Sonic Colours is back in Ultimate form. Because this one’s already a budget release we’re not going to see much movement on it, but it’s still a little while away so fingers crossed.

Here’s what we’ve found so far.

Sonic Colours Ultimate is out on September 7th in stores and on the eShop. Unless indicated all versions of the game sold in Australia are the limited edition with a Baby Sonic Keychain. If you really don’t want the keychain, Big W is selling one without it for the same price.

Amazon.com.au

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate  – $59 – Link
    • Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

Big W

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59Link
    • Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

DX Collectables

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate – $54Link
    • Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

EB Games

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate  – $59.95 – Link
    • Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

eShop

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95Link
    • Digital Deluxe – $64.45Link
    • Digital Deluxe includes Music Pack and Cosmetic Pack

Gamesmen

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate – $59.95Link
    • Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

JB Hi-Fi

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate  – $59 – Link
    • Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

Mighty Ape

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate  – $59 – Link
    • Includes Baby Sonic Keychain

OzGameShop

  • Sonic Colours Ultimate – $57.99Link
    • No Baby Sonic

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

