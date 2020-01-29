Aussie Bargain Roundup: Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold

It’s been almost two years since Level-5 brought Snack World to the Switch in Japan, but never fear the wait is over.

Despite it being a niche game there are some alright deals to be had considering the game is $70RRP. Cheapest so far, and unlikely to go any cheaper is Amazon with their Prime promo. Even if you don’t have prime it’s still the best price.

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold is out February 14th.

Snack World

Amazon.com.au

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $59 – Link Prime Members will get a further $5 off making it $54

– Link

EB Games

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $69.95 – Link

eShop

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $69.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $64.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $59 – Link

Mighty Ape

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $78 – Link

OzGameShop

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $61.99 – Link

