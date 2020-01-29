Aussie Bargain Roundup: Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold
It’s been almost two years since Level-5 brought Snack World to the Switch in Japan, but never fear the wait is over.
Despite it being a niche game there are some alright deals to be had considering the game is $70RRP. Cheapest so far, and unlikely to go any cheaper is Amazon with their Prime promo. Even if you don’t have prime it’s still the best price.
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold is out February 14th.
Snack World
Amazon.com.au
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $59 – Link
- Prime Members will get a further $5 off making it $54
EB Games
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $69.95 – Link
eShop
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $69.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $64.00 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $59 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $78 – Link
OzGameShop
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold – $61.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
