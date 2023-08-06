Aussie Bargain Roundup: Samba de Amigo: Party Central
Advertisement
It’s been a cool decade and a half since the last Samba de Amigo title on the Wii, and even that was technically a port of the original. So now in 2023, we’ve finally got a brand new title and it’ll be out at the end of the month.
Being a budget title, and without any preorder bonuses (not even some fake plastic maracas like last time) this bargain roundup is a little boring. There’s still some discounts though, and that’s what counts.
Amazon.com.au
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $49 – Link
Big W
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $49 – Link
EB Games
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59.95– Link
eShop
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central– $59.95 – Link
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central Digital Deluxe – $75 – Link
- The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- Sonic the Hedgehog music DLC pack: Open your heart, Reach for the Stars (Re-Colors), and I’m Here
- Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails costumes
- Space Channel 5, Super Monkey Ball, and PuyoPuyo costumes and accessories
- More music from SEGA fan-favorites: Space Channel 5, RGG Studio, and Rhythm Thief
The Gamesmen
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59 – Link
MightyApe
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
100%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments