Aussie Bargain Roundup: Samba de Amigo: Party Central

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 6, 2023
It’s been a cool decade and a half since the last Samba de Amigo title on the Wii, and even that was technically a port of the original. So now in 2023, we’ve finally got a brand new title and it’ll be out at the end of the month.

Being a budget title, and without any preorder bonuses (not even some fake plastic maracas like last time) this bargain roundup is a little boring. There’s still some discounts though, and that’s what counts.

Amazon.com.au

  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $49 – Link

Big W 

  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $49Link

EB Games

  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59.95– Link

eShop 

  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central– $59.95 – Link
  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central Digital Deluxe – $75 – Link
    • The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
    • Sonic the Hedgehog music DLC pack: Open your heart, Reach for the Stars (Re-Colors), and I’m Here
    • Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails costumes
    • Space Channel 5, Super Monkey Ball, and PuyoPuyo costumes and accessories
    • More music from SEGA fan-favorites: Space Channel 5, RGG Studio, and Rhythm Thief

The Gamesmen

  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central – $59 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us

