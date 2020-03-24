Aussie Bargain Roundup — Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
The Saints arrive on the Switch once again this Friday and brought with them somewhat fair pricing for this port. Cheapest is at Amazon, we can’t figure out why they’re $10 less than everyone else – but we’re not going to question it. The digital discount is an interesting move as well!
The “Re-Elected” part of this game includes 25 DLC packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is out March 27th, check out our review of the game.
Amazon.com.au
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $49.00 – Link
Big W
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59.00 – Link
EB Games
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59.95 – Link
eShop
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59.95 – Link
- If you own Saints Row: The Third the game is $53.95
Gamesmen
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Unable to deliver to Australia due to COVID-19
OzGameShop
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $57.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Leave a Response