Aussie Bargain Roundup — Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

The Saints arrive on the Switch once again this Friday and brought with them somewhat fair pricing for this port. Cheapest is at Amazon, we can’t figure out why they’re $10 less than everyone else – but we’re not going to question it. The digital discount is an interesting move as well!

The “Re-Elected” part of this game includes 25 DLC packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is out March 27th, check out our review of the game.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Amazon.com.au

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $49.00 – Link

Big W

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59.00 – Link

EB Games

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59.95 – Link

eShop

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $ 59.95 – Link If you own Saints Row: The Third the game is $53.95

– Link

Gamesmen

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $59 – Link

Mighty Ape

Unable to deliver to Australia due to COVID-19

OzGameShop

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $57.99 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.