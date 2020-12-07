517
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 7, 2020

One of the last retail games of the year, and possible the most colourful. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is out today and we’ve got the bargains listed. We’ll even have a review shortly up as well!

Being a cheaper release there’s no much movement between stores but around $50 is what you can expect. More in the review later in the week!

Amazon.com.au

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $49 – Link
    • Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards for the new Skill Battle mode (see image at the bottom of the article)

Big W 

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59 – Link
    • Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

EB Games

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59.95 – Link
    • Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

eShop

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $54.95 – Link
    • Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

Gamesmen 

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59.95 – Link
    • Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

JB Hi-Fi

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59 – Link
    • Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

MightyApe

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $49 – Link

OzGameShop

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $60.99 – Link
