Aussie Bargain Roundup: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

One of the last retail games of the year, and possible the most colourful. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is out today and we’ve got the bargains listed. We’ll even have a review shortly up as well!

Being a cheaper release there’s no much movement between stores but around $50 is what you can expect. More in the review later in the week!

Amazon.com.au

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $49 – Link Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards for the new Skill Battle mode (see image at the bottom of the article)

Big W

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59 – Link Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

EB Games

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59.95 – Link Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

eShop

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $ 54.95 – Link Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

Gamesmen

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59.95 – Link Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

JB Hi-Fi

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59 – Link Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards

MightyApe

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $49 – Link

OzGameShop