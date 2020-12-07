Aussie Bargain Roundup: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
One of the last retail games of the year, and possible the most colourful. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is out today and we’ve got the bargains listed. We’ll even have a review shortly up as well!
Being a cheaper release there’s no much movement between stores but around $50 is what you can expect. More in the review later in the week!
Amazon.com.au
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $49 – Link
- Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards for the new Skill Battle mode (see image at the bottom of the article)
Big W
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59 – Link
- Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards
EB Games
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59.95 – Link
- Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards
eShop
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $54.95 – Link
- Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards
Gamesmen
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59.95 – Link
- Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards
JB Hi-Fi
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $59 – Link
- Includes Skill Battle Booster Pack with Sonic The Hedgehog item cards
MightyApe
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $49 – Link
OzGameShop
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $60.99 – Link
What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response