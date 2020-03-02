Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

New month, and look there’s a new old Pokémon Game coming out this week! Revealed just two months ago, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is based on the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS games of the same name – there’s just one version this time.

So far independent store Critical Hit in Melbourne has the cheapest price of anywhere at $64, next best after that is the eShop – but only if you use one of your vouchers! After that, there’s a bunch of stores on $68 and that’s about as good as it gets for this one.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out this Friday, March 6th

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Amazon.com.au

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $68 – Link Eligible for Prime

– Link

Big W

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $64.00 – Link

EB Games

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $79.95 – Link Demo Available Bonus: 200 Extra Hold Points if you purchase before 8th March Game is Nintendo Switch Game Voucher eligible, meaning you can get the price down to the equivalent of $67.45 if bought using the voucher

– Link

Gamesmen

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $68 – Link

Harvey Norman

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $69 – Link

OzGameShop

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $76.99 – Link

Target

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – TBC

