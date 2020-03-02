Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
New month, and look there’s a new
old Pokémon Game coming out this week! Revealed just two months ago, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is based on the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS games of the same name – there’s just one version this time.
So far independent store Critical Hit in Melbourne has the cheapest price of anywhere at $64, next best after that is the eShop – but only if you use one of your vouchers! After that, there’s a bunch of stores on $68 and that’s about as good as it gets for this one.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out this Friday, March 6th
Amazon.com.au
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $68 – Link
- Eligible for Prime
Big W
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $69 – Link
Critical Hit
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $64.00 – Link
EB Games
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $79.95 – Link
eShop
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $79.95 – Link
- Demo Available
- Bonus: 200 Extra Hold Points if you purchase before 8th March
- Game is Nintendo Switch Game Voucher eligible, meaning you can get the price down to the equivalent of $67.45 if bought using the voucher
Gamesmen
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $68 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $69 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $69 – Link
OzGameShop
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $76.99 – Link
Target
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – TBC
