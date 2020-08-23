Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Don’t worry, you haven’t been inside that long – there’s still over a month until this one drops but we thought we’d get it out of the way.

Pikmin 3 comes to the Switch on October 30th in Deluxe form a bunch of new features and improvements over the Wii U original. First up there’s a brand new prologue and epilogue for starring Olimar and Louie. The game has an enhanced lock-on targeting system, enemy balance changes, new difficulty modes and has the options for hints. The Piklopedia which contains a profile for every character and creature has also been added to the game, previously only Pikmin 2 had such a feature.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe should garner some preorder bonuses being a first party title and all but don’t expect them until a little big closer to release.

If you see a deal, let us know in the comments.

Amazon.com.au

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $68.00 – Link

Big W

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $69 – Link

EB Games

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $ 79.95 – Link Use this game with the eShop voucher program to get it for $67.50 .

– Link

Gamesmen

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $68.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Pikmin 3 Deluxe- $69.00 – Link

OzGameShop

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $77.99 – Link

Target

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.