Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pikmin 1+2

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 17, 2023
Nintendo’s second game this year where they dropped it digitally, with a wait for the physical. If you’ve been holding out for some Pikmin 1 + 2 physically, then this is the week for you.

Pikmin 1 + 2 features the two GameCube classic tightened up and now in HD.

Amazon.com.au

  • Pikmin 1+2 – $59 – Link

Big W 

  • Pikmin 1+2 – $59 – Link

EB Games

  • Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95– Link

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Pikmin 1+2 – $59.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

  • Pikmin 1+2 – $58

JB Hi-Fi

  • Pikmin 1+2 – $64 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Pikmin 1+2 – $59 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

,
