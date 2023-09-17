Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pikmin 1+2
Nintendo’s second game this year where they dropped it digitally, with a wait for the physical. If you’ve been holding out for some Pikmin 1 + 2 physically, then this is the week for you.
Pikmin 1 + 2 features the two GameCube classic tightened up and now in HD.
Amazon.com.au
- Pikmin 1+2 – $59 – Link
Big W
- Pikmin 1+2 – $59 – Link
EB Games
- Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95– Link
eShop
- Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95 – Link
- Available now
- eShop cards 20% off at Coles from September 20th
The Gamesmen
- Pikmin 1+2 – $59.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Pikmin 1+2 – $58
JB Hi-Fi
- Pikmin 1+2 – $64 – Link
MightyApe
- Pikmin 1+2 – $59 – Link
My Nintendo Store
Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
