Aussie Bargain Roundup: PGA Tour 2K25 on Switch 2

It’s been half a decade since we last saw a PGA Tour game on the Nintendo Switch, and now PGA Tour 2K25 is heading now to the Switch 2.

The game is fully loaded, featuring all major modes including MyCAREER, cross-platform Societies, Course Designer, and more. It also includes the same online modes as other consoles, but this time around it finally has a proper offline mode too, something that was missing previously.

So far, only physical pricing has been revealed, with the eShop listing still missing in action. PGA Tour 2K25 launches on February 6th, 2026 and is exclusive to the Switch 2.

Cheapest price for PGA Tour 2K25 on Switch 2 in Australia