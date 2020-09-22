Aussie Bargain Roundup: PGA Tour 2K21 (Switch)
The physical version of PGA Tour 2K21 for the Nintendo Switch finally drops this week, it came out earlier last month the eShop.
Now with the game in stores we’ve got a little wriggle room on the pricing. Do keep in mind as history shown 2K games seem to go on sale quite a bit. So if you miss out now, they’ll be chances in the future. The RRP on this one is massive $89.95 so we’re happy to see some cheaper options.
- Amazon – $69 – Link
- Big W – $69 – Link
- EB Games – $89.95 – Link
- Gamesmen – $79.95 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – – Link
- OzGameShop – $77.99 – Link
- Target – $79 – Link
Check out what we thought about the game in our review.
