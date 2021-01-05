Aussie Bargain Roundup: Persona 5 Strikers
Alright so it’s not the Persona 5 we all want to see on the Switch, but Strikers is shaping up to be it’s own very cool thing.
While it’s been out in Japan for a while, we’ve seen the western version in action and should be a fair amount of fun.
Persona 5 Strikers has a steeper than usual RRP for a Switch game at a full $99.95, but you’re in the right place. Several stores are already selling it for way below that – strike early and lock that price in. The early digital preorder bonuses should be available from every store (it sounds like its in the box), but we’ve listed it only against the ones that specifically say it.
Persona 5 Strikers is out on February 23, 2021.
Amazon.com.au
- Persona 5 Strikers – $69 – Link
Big W
- Persona 5 Strikers – $69 – Link
Critical Hit
- Persona 5 Strikers – $89 – Link
EB Games
- Persona 5 Strikers – $99.95 – Link
- Preorder bonus: Joker Pin
- Digital bonuses: Soundtrack with 40 tracks, digital artbook and behind the scenes video
eShop
Gamesmen
- Persona 5 Strikers – $99.95 – Link
- Digital bonuses: Soundtrack with 40 tracks, digital artbook and behind the scenes video
JB Hi-Fi
- Persona 5 Strikers – $89 – Link
- Digital bonuses: Soundtrack with 40 tracks, digital artbook and behind the scenes video
Mighty Ape
- Persona 5 Strikers – $79 – Link
OzGameShop
- Persona 5 Strikers – $78.99 – Link
Target
- Persona 5 Strikers – TBC
