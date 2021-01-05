Aussie Bargain Roundup: Persona 5 Strikers

Alright so it’s not the Persona 5 we all want to see on the Switch, but Strikers is shaping up to be it’s own very cool thing.

While it’s been out in Japan for a while, we’ve seen the western version in action and should be a fair amount of fun.

Persona 5 Strikers has a steeper than usual RRP for a Switch game at a full $99.95, but you’re in the right place. Several stores are already selling it for way below that – strike early and lock that price in. The early digital preorder bonuses should be available from every store (it sounds like its in the box), but we’ve listed it only against the ones that specifically say it.

Persona 5 Strikers is out on February 23, 2021.

Amazon.com.au

Persona 5 Strikers – $69 – Link

Big W

Persona 5 Strikers – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

Persona 5 Strikers – $89 – Link

EB Games

Persona 5 Strikers – $99.95 – Link Preorder bonus: Joker Pin Digital bonuses: Soundtrack with 40 tracks, digital artbook and behind the scenes video

– Link

eShop

Persona 5 Strikers – $99.95 – Link

– Link Persona 5 Strikers – $107.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Persona 5 Strikers – $99.95 – Link Digital bonuses: Soundtrack with 40 tracks, digital artbook and behind the scenes video

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Persona 5 Strikers – $89 – Link Digital bonuses: Soundtrack with 40 tracks, digital artbook and behind the scenes video

– Link

Mighty Ape

Persona 5 Strikers – $79 – Link

OzGameShop

Persona 5 Strikers – $78.99 – Link

Target

Persona 5 Strikers – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.