Aussie Bargain Roundup – One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Sometimes we have bargain roundups and there’s no really different on pricing. Sometimes we don’t even bother. This time we have bothered, but even though there’s a whole bunch of different pricing for this one – it’s still widely expensive.

The cheapest copy we can find is $77.99 at Amazon, who are matching OzGameShop (good luck if that actually arrived this year), then all the way up to $90 at EB Games. Then for some reason, it’s $100 on the eShop.

We’ll let you know if it’s worth that much in our review coming – eventually.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Amazon.com.au

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $77.99 – Link

EB Games

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $89.95 – Link Digital Content for Preordering: Early Unlock Germa 66 +2 Dynasty Warriors Costumes Wang Yuanji Hancock Costume Cao Pi Law Costume

– Link

eShop

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $99.95 – Link

– Link One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition – $135.95 – Link

Gamesmen

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $78.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $79 – Link

Mighty Ape

OzGameShop

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $77.99 – Link

