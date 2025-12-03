Aussie Bargain Roundup: Octopath Traveler 0

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

There’s a couple of other releases besides Metroid Prime 4: Beyond this week, and Octopath Traveler 0 is one of them. Unfortunately there’s not too much going around in terms of deep discounts on this one, and it’s not even being stocked at most stores.

Both the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game are the same price, and there’s no upgrade path between the two either. Can Square Enix pick a strategy with its Switch 2 releases and stick with it?

Our review for Octopath Traveler 0 went up last night, and we said: “Despite some frustrations, it’s hard to deny that Octopath Traveler 0 is yet another successful and enjoyable entry in the series. It’s fantastic that the excellent story content previously locked behind a mobile game is more available and even improved, and new additions to an already wonderful combat system make it a joy to play.”

All local copies come with the following preorder bonus.

Octopath Traveler 0 is out on December 4th, 2025.

Amazon.com.au

Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch 2) – $84 – Link

– Link Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch) – $84 – Link

EB Games

Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch 2) – $89.95 – Link

– Link Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch) – $89.95 – Link

eShop

Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch 2) – $84.95 – Link

– Link Octopath Traveler 0 Digital Deluxe Edition (Switch 2) – $99.95 – Link

– Link Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch) – $84.95 – Link

– Link Octopath Traveler 0 Digital Deluxe Edition (Switch) – $99.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch 2) – $84.95 – Link

– Link Octopath Traveler 0 (Switch) – $84.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi