Aussie Bargain Roundup: No More Heroes III

While it’s only been a couple of years since Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, it wasn’t the traditional No More Heroes game. In 2021, No More Heroes 3 arrives eleven years after the second game and returns Travis Touchdown to Santa Destroy.

So far, a month out, there’s not much more than the standard $10 off we see usually. We’ll, of course, let you know if we see anything else.

No More Heroes III launches on the Nintendo Switch on the August 27th, it’s one of the few big games out this month.

Amazon.com.au

No More Heroes III – $69 – Link

Big W

No More Heroes III – $69 – Link

Catch

No More Heroes III – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

No More Heroes III – $69 – Link

EB Games

No More Heroes III – $79.95 – Link

eShop

No More Heroes III – $79.95 – Link

Gamesmen

No More Heroes III – $69.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

No More Heroes III – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

No More Heroes III – $67 – Link

OzGameShop

No More Heroes III – $75.99 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.