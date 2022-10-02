Aussie Bargain Roundup: No Man’s Sky for Nintendo Switch

It’s another one of those, I can’t believe it took that long – but also I can’t believe its happening Nintendo Switch ports. However, we’ve not yet seen how No Man’s Sky runs on the Switch outside of one trailer – so we’ll await that. Keep in mind this Switch version does not have any multiplayer either, it does however have the past six years of DLC that the other consoles have got.

Pricing is decent, but not much off RRP aside from Amazon and MightyApe, although shipping probably makes that even.

No Man’s Sky is a game about exploration and survival in an infinite procedurally generated universe.



Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

No Man’s Sky is out on October 6th.

Amazon.com.au

No Man’s Sky – $64.90 – Link

Big W

No Man’s Sky – $69 – Link

EB Games

No Man’s Sky – $79.95 – Link

eShop

No Man’s Sky – $79.95 – Link

Gamesmen

No Man’s Sky – $79.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

No Man’s Sky – $79 – Link

MightyApe

No Man’s Sky – $59 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.