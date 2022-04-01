Aussie Bargain Roundup: Nintendo Switch Sports 

Wii Sports is finally getting another run on an entirely new system with a new name. Nintendo Switch sports is a sequel to the game that sold over 100 million units (ok, well, it was bundled for free in most regions).

We’ve already had a bit of a hands-on with the online beta; maybe we’ll get another shot before it launches on April 29th.

Here are the bargains we’ve found so far. Just remember the game comes with a leg strap, so you don’t have to buy another one.

Amazon.com.au

Nintendo Switch Sports – $58 – Link

Big W

Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link

EB Games

Nintendo Switch Sports – $69.95 – Link Trade Deal: Only $19 when you trade in 2 selected games

– Link

eShop

Nintendo Switch Sports – $56 – Link Does not have the leg strap, obviously.

– Link

Gamesmen

Nintendo Switch Sports – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link

MightyApe

Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link

OzGameShop

Nintendo Switch Sports – $62.81 – Link

Target

Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.