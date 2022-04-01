Aussie Bargain Roundup: Nintendo Switch Sports
Wii Sports is finally getting another run on an entirely new system with a new name. Nintendo Switch sports is a sequel to the game that sold over 100 million units (ok, well, it was bundled for free in most regions).
We’ve already had a bit of a hands-on with the online beta; maybe we’ll get another shot before it launches on April 29th.
Here are the bargains we’ve found so far. Just remember the game comes with a leg strap, so you don’t have to buy another one.
Amazon.com.au
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $58 – Link
Big W
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link
EB Games
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $69.95 – Link
- Trade Deal: Only $19 when you trade in 2 selected games
eShop
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $56 – Link
- Does not have the leg strap, obviously.
Gamesmen
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $59.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link
MightyApe
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link
OzGameShop
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $62.81 – Link
Target
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $59 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
