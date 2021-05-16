Aussie Bargain Roundup: Nintendo Switch Lite Blue
The latest Nintendo Switch Lite colour drops this week. It just so happens to be the same day as Miitopia. Funny that.
Before you scroll, you should know there’s nothing too crazy going on here in terms of bargains – it might not even be the best time to buy a Switch right now. Mid-year sales and toy catalogues are just around the corner.
We’ll keep an eye out during the week for any retail details and coupons which might coincide with Friday. But if you must have the definitely not purple blue Switch Lite now, here’s where you can find it.
- Amazon.com.au – $309 – Link
- Switch Lite Blue case (Hori) – $22.85 – Link
- Big W – $309 – Link
- Catch – TBC
- EB Games – $329 – Link
- The Gamesmen $329.95 – Link
- Harvey Norman – $328 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – $329 – Link
- Mighty Ape – $329 – Link
- Target – TBC
As always should you see a better price let us know in the comments or on social media.
