Aussie Bargain Roundup: NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition
We’re a month out from NieR: Automata coming to the Nintendo Switch so it’s time to wrap up the bargains for this one. Luckily this one is already fairly priced coming at an RRP of $54.95. So the savings aren’t massive as most stores already have it $5 off.
There’s no preorder bonuses yet, but all copies of the game come with a reversible inlay and DLC.
NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition is out on October 6th.
Amazon.com.au
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link
Big W
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link
DX Collectables
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link
EB Games
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link
eShop
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link
- Switch version sold out
JB Hi-Fi
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link
MightyApe
- NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link
