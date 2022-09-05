525
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 5, 2022

We’re a month out from NieR: Automata coming to the Nintendo Switch so it’s time to wrap up the bargains for this one. Luckily this one is already fairly priced coming at an RRP of $54.95. So the savings aren’t massive as most stores already have it $5 off.

There’s no preorder bonuses yet, but all copies of the game come with a reversible inlay and DLC.

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition is out on October 6th.

Amazon.com.au

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

Big W

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

DX Collectables 

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

EB Games

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition  – $54.95 – Link

eShop

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link

Gamesmen

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link
    • Switch version sold out 

JB Hi-Fi

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

MightyApe 

  • NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment