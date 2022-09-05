Aussie Bargain Roundup: NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition

We’re a month out from NieR: Automata coming to the Nintendo Switch so it’s time to wrap up the bargains for this one. Luckily this one is already fairly priced coming at an RRP of $54.95. So the savings aren’t massive as most stores already have it $5 off.

There’s no preorder bonuses yet, but all copies of the game come with a reversible inlay and DLC.

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition is out on October 6th.

Amazon.com.au

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

Big W

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

DX Collectables

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

EB Games

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link

eShop

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link

Gamesmen

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $54.95 – Link Switch version sold out

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

MightyApe

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition – $49 – Link

