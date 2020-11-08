Aussie Bargain Roundup: Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
With more leaks than a Ubisoft game, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered arrives on the Switch (just a little later than the other consoles). It’s already a budget-priced, but it’s going to be an expensive week for people – any savings can’t hurt.
There’s no much in the way of a discount, but $10 off is almost 20% off. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is out on November 13th.
Amazon.com.au
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $49 – Link
Big W
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – TBC
EB Games
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $59.95 – Link
eShop
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $59.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $59.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $59 – Link
MightyApe
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $48 – Link
OzGameShop
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $55.99 – Link
Target
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $79.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
