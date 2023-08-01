Aussie Bargain Roundup: Moving Out 2

Advertisement

The team at SMG Studio are back with Moving Out 2 releasing this month (August 15th to precise). This time they’re taking it up a notch with cross-play enabled online co-op this time around. Don’t worry there’s also local co-op as well.

The game’s releasing both physically and on the eShop as well. While the RRP of the game physically is much higher than the eShop, some retailers have come down closer to the eShop price. There’s even a preorder discount going on the eShop right now. We’ve wrapped it all up for you below.

All copies of the game come with The F.A.R.Tastic 4 pack

It adds.4 keen new movers into the Smooth Moves roster, allowing you to flex those moving muscles with Chum, Bastian, Hootacris and Cera Topps across the all new Packmore and beyond.

Moving Out 2 is out on August 15th.

Amazon.com.au

Moving Out 2 – $54.99 – Link

Big W

Moving Out 2 – $69 – Link

EB Games

Moving Out 2 – $69.95– Link

eShop

Moving Out 2– $40.45 – Link Normally $44.95 Demo available

– Link

The Gamesmen

Moving Out 2 – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Moving Out 2 – $64 – Link

MightyApe

Disney Illusion Island – $49 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us