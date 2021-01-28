664
1

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Monster Hunter Rise

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 28, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise is shaping up to be one of the bigger games in this first quarter of the year. So big there’s a standard edition of the game, a collectors edition, a limited edition console, a Pro Controller and new amiibo.

This is an early bargain guide for sure, but this is the kind of stuff that sells out way before release and gets harder to find after so we’re starting it now.

Monster Hunter Rise, the Limited Edition console, Pro Controller and amiibo will be released on March 26th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569Link
  • Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144Link
    • Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
  • Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link
  • Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109Link

Big W

  • Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

  • Monster Hunter Rise – $69Link

EB Games

  • Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569Link
  • Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144.95Link
    • Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
  • Monster Hunter Rise – $79.95 – Link
  • Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109.95Link

eShop

  • Monster Hunter Rise – $79.95Link
  • Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition – $94.95Link

Gamesmen 

  • Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569.95Link
  • Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144.95Link
    • Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
  • Monster Hunter Rise – $74 – Link
  • Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109.95Link

Harvey Norman 

  • Monster Hunter Rise – $78 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569Link
  • Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144Link
    • Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
  • Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link
  • Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109Link

Mighty Ape

  • Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link

MyNintendo Store

  • Magnamalo, Palamute and Palico amiibo will be available from the My Nintendo Store in Australia. More details will be revealed at a later date.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response

Leave a Response