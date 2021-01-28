Aussie Bargain Roundup: Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise is shaping up to be one of the bigger games in this first quarter of the year. So big there’s a standard edition of the game, a collectors edition, a limited edition console, a Pro Controller and new amiibo.
This is an early bargain guide for sure, but this is the kind of stuff that sells out way before release and gets harder to find after so we’re starting it now.
Monster Hunter Rise, the Limited Edition console, Pro Controller and amiibo will be released on March 26th.
Amazon.com.au
- Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569 – Link
- Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144 – Link
- Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
- Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link
- Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109 – Link
Big W
- Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link
Critical Hit
- Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569 – Link
- Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144.95 – Link
- Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
- Monster Hunter Rise – $79.95 – Link
- Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109.95 – Link
eShop
Gamesmen
- Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569.95 – Link
- Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144.95 – Link
- Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
- Monster Hunter Rise – $74 – Link
- Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Monster Hunter Rise – $78 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Nintendo Switch Console – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $569 – Link
- Monster Hunter Rise Collectors Edition – $144 – Link
- Includes Magnamalo amiibo, enamel pin, sticker pack and Deluxe Kit DLC Pack
- Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link
- Pro Controller – Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $109 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Monster Hunter Rise – $69 – Link
MyNintendo Store
- Magnamalo, Palamute and Palico amiibo will be available from the My Nintendo Store in Australia. More details will be revealed at a later date.
These #MonsterHunter Rise #amiibo will be available exclusively from the #MyNintendo Store beginning 26th March 2021, while supplies last. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/7udkivUAUf— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) January 22, 2021
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Pray for my wallet…