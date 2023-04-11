Aussie Bargain Roundup: Minecraft Legends

Here’s something we haven’t seen for a little while, a game on multiple platforms, all with different pricing between the different consoles. Depending on what platform you buy this one, it’s almost a different price at every store. Hooray for competition at least. Because of all this, we’ve brought you prices for every console.

In Minecraft Legends the Overworld is being invaded by Piglins and they are not going to be friendly at all, so it is up to you and the friends you make in the game, to come together to fight back against this new threat. Once you have your allies sorted, you will get to lead them into strategic battles against the fierce invaders from the Nether.

Players can choose to go solo in this adventure or play with friends in the online co-op mode.

Minecraft Legends is out on April 19th.

Amazon.com.au

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition (Switch) – $64.99 – Link $69 on other platforms

Big W

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – $69 – Link All platforms have the same price

DX Collectables

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – $69 – Link

EB Games

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition (Switch) – $74.95 – Link $69.95 on Xbox, $79.95 on PlayStation platforms. PlayStation platforms also have a preorder bonus – Link

eShop

Minecraft Legends – $59.95 – Link

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – $74.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition (Switch) – $64 – Link Other platforms are $69.95

JB Hi-Fi

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition (All platforms) – $69 – Link

MightyApe