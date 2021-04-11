860
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Miitopia

by Daniel VuckovicApril 11, 2021

The Nintendo 3DS favourite is heading to the Switch in just over a month. If you haven’t played or heard of Miitopia before, check out our review of the 3DS version.

Pricing for this one is $10 less than the usual Switch game, and because of the pricing discounts at some stores its actually cheaper than the 3DS version version was at launch.

Miitopia is out on May 21st.

Amazon.com.au

  • Miitopia – $58 – Link

Big W

  • Miitopia – $59 – Link

EB Games

  • Miitopia – $69.95 – Link

eShop

  • Miitopia – $69.95 – Link
    • Because this is a cheaper game than usual, we wouldn’t recommend using Game Voucher on this one.

Gamesmen 

  • Miitopia – $69.95 – Link

Harvey Norman 

  • Miitopia – $58 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Miitopia – $59 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • Miitopia – $59 – Link

Target

  • Miitopia – $69Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

