Aussie Bargain Roundup: Miitopia
The Nintendo 3DS favourite is heading to the Switch in just over a month. If you haven’t played or heard of Miitopia before, check out our review of the 3DS version.
Pricing for this one is $10 less than the usual Switch game, and because of the pricing discounts at some stores its actually cheaper than the 3DS version version was at launch.
Miitopia is out on May 21st.
Amazon.com.au
- Miitopia – $58 – Link
Big W
- Miitopia – $59 – Link
EB Games
- Miitopia – $69.95 – Link
eShop
- Miitopia – $69.95 – Link
- Because this is a cheaper game than usual, we wouldn’t recommend using Game Voucher on this one.
Gamesmen
- Miitopia – $69.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Miitopia – $58 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Miitopia – $59 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Miitopia – $59 – Link
Target
- Miitopia – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
