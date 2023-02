Aussie Bargain Roundup: Metroid Prime Remastered

It was a nice surprise to see Metroid Prime Remastered in the Nintendo Direct, an even bigger surprise to see it available right away. That is of course, digitally.

If you’re after a physical copy of the game it’s out on March 3rd, with the short lead time and the already budget pricing of $59.95 we’re not expecting much movement on pricing here. Still, a bargain guide has to be done.

Can you wait a month?

Amazon.com.au

Metroid Prime Remastered ‚Äst$59.84¬†‚ÄstLink

Big W

Metroid Prime Remastered ‚Äď TBC

DX Collectables

Metroid Prime Remastered ‚Äst$54¬†‚ÄstLink

EB Games

Metroid Prime Remastered¬†‚Äst$59.95¬†‚ÄstLink

eShop

Metroid Prime Remastered ‚Äst $59.95 ¬†‚ÄstLink Available now digitally

¬†‚ÄstLink

The Gamesmen

Metroid Prime Remastered ‚Äst$59.95¬†‚ÄstLink

JB Hi-Fi

Metroid Prime Remastered ‚Äst$59¬†‚ÄstLink

MightyApe

Metroid Prime Remastered ‚Äst$55¬†‚ÄstLink

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.