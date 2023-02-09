Aussie Bargain Roundup: Metroid Prime Remastered

It was a nice surprise to see Metroid Prime Remastered in the Nintendo Direct, an even bigger surprise to see it available right away. That is of course, digitally.

If you’re after a physical copy of the game it’s out on March 3rd, with the short lead time and the already budget pricing of $59.95 we’re not expecting much movement on pricing here. Still, a bargain guide has to be done.

Can you wait a month?

Amazon.com.au

Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.84 – Link

Big W

Metroid Prime Remastered – TBC

DX Collectables

Metroid Prime Remastered – $54 – Link

EB Games

Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95 – Link

eShop

Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95 – Link Available now digitally

The Gamesmen

Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Metroid Prime Remastered – $59 – Link

MightyApe

Metroid Prime Remastered – $55 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.