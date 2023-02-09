Aussie Bargain Roundup: Metroid Prime Remastered
It was a nice surprise to see Metroid Prime Remastered in the Nintendo Direct, an even bigger surprise to see it available right away. That is of course, digitally.
If you’re after a physical copy of the game it’s out on March 3rd, with the short lead time and the already budget pricing of $59.95 we’re not expecting much movement on pricing here. Still, a bargain guide has to be done.
Amazon.com.au
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.84 – Link
Big W
- Metroid Prime Remastered – TBC
DX Collectables
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $54 – Link
EB Games
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95 – Link
eShop
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95 – Link
- Available now digitally
The Gamesmen
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $59.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $59 – Link
MightyApe
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $55 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
