Aussie Bargain Roundup: Metroid Dread

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 31, 2021

It’s finally time for our Metroid Dread preorder roundup, sadly unless you got in early right after the E3 Direct – a lot of things are gone. The amiibo, the special edition at EB games have all pre sold out. This will be your home to find if they do get a restock – which has happened before.

Metroid Dread is the first new 2D Metroid game, it’s the first one in 19 years. It’s also the sequel to Metroid Fusion. The game in being developed by MercurySteam, the team behind the Samus Returns remake on the Nintendo 3DS.

Here’s what we’ve found in terms of bargains so far.

Metroid Dread is out on October 8th, the same day as the OLED Switch.

Amazon.com.au

  • Metroid Dread – $68 – Link
  • Metroid Dread Samus | EMMI amiibo set – Sold Out

Big W

  • Metroid Dread – $69Link
  • Metroid Dread Samus | EMMI amiibo set – Sold Out

Catch

  • Metroid Dread – $69 Link

Critical Hit

  • Metroid Dread – $69Link

DX Collectables

  • Metroid Dread – $74Link
  • Metroid Dread Samus | EMMI amiibo set – Sold Out

EB Games

  • Metroid Dread  – $79.95 – Link
    • Trade deal, $29 when you trade in two games. See stores for details.
  • Metroid Dread Special Edition – Sold Out
  • Metroid Dread Samus | EMMI amiibo set – Sold Out

eShop

Gamesmen

  • Metroid Dread – $68Link

Harvey Norman

  • Metroid Dread – $68

JB Hi-Fi

  • Metroid Dread – $69 – Link
    • Bonus keyring for online delivery pre-orders only. Not valid for online click and collect. One per customer.
  • Metroid Dread Samus | Emmi amiibo set – Sold Out

OzGameShop

  • Metroid Dread – $76.99Link

Target

  • Metroid Dread – TBC
