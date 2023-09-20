Aussie Bargain Roundup: Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Advertisement

October is fast approaching, and the swarm of games along with it. One of those is the arrival of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection on October 17th, and it really needs a bargain guide. Oh and good internet.

The Master Collection has almost nothing on the cartridge, there’s 2.4GB of something there but no games. Each game has to be downloaded, here’s what you’re looking at.

Physical Version : 24.1GB ( *Front loaded onto cartridge 2.4GB )

Metal Gear Solid- Master Collection Version : 4.8GB excl. MG&MG2 : 3.4GB incl. MG&MG2 : 4.8GB ( Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake : 1.4GB )

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version : 8.0GB

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version : 12.2GB

Bonus Content : 1.0GB + 30 GB for bonus videos

If after all that you still want to pick it up, and can deal with it being 30fps, well let’s find it for you cheaper.

So far there’s a few discounts flying around, but EB Games has a tempting offer with a bonus pin badge. Unfortunately this is the best image we have thanks to the way EB games process their images. There’s three designs, picked at random. It applies to all consoles.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 1 is out on October 24th, it retailers for $99.95AUD. The Day One Edition includes three “bonus tracks” in the game.

Amazon.com.au

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – Day One Edition – $79 – Link

Big W

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – Day One Edition – $79 – Link

DX Collectables

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – $79 – Link

EB Games

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – Day One Edition – $79 – Link Includes badge pin, one of three chosen at random.

– Link

eShop

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – $90 – Link Metal Gear Solid – $30 – Link Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – $30 – Link Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – $30 – Link

– Link

The Gamesmen

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – Day One Edition – $84.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – Day One Edition – $89 – Link

MightyApe

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – Day One Edition – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.