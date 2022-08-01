Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
In lieu of a Mario game from Nintendo this year (so far), here’s the very next best thing for sure. Mario and the Rabbids are back in a sequel to the game you never thought could have existed.
some retailers. Sparks of Hope doesn’t go too crazy, but there’s still a Cosmic Edition, Steelbook Edition and the Gold Edition.
The DLC for the original Mario + Rabbids was actually quite good, but what this game has in its season pass hasn’t been revealed yet.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is out October 20th, 2022.
Amazon.com.au
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $69 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $99 – Link
Big W
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $69 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $99 – Link
DX Collectables
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $109 – Link
EB Games
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $79.95 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition – $79.95 – Link
- Includes the Megabug Collection above and the Galactic Prestige Collection below.
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $119.95 – Link
- Includes the above two collections as well as the season pass.
eShop
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $79.95 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $119.95 – Link
- Includes the above Megabug and Galactic Prestige collections as well as the season pass.
Gamesmen
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $79.95 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $119.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (standard) – $79 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope SteelBook Edition – $79 – Link
- Includes the Megabug collection, and the Steelbook
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $119 – Link
MightyApe
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $59 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Steelbook Edition – $69 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – $109.95 – Link
Target
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.