Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario Party Superstars

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 28, 2021

We’re just under a month away from the launch of Mario Party Superstars and all is quiet on the bargain front. The usual $10 off retail is here of course, but nothing spectacular. We’ve also got no preorder bonus trinkets yet.

We did get to look at more of the boards coming to the game in the last Nintendo Direct which was nice at least.

Mario Party Superstars is out on October 29th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Mario Party Superstars – $68 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Mario Party Superstars – $69 – Link

    • Big W

    • Mario Party Superstars – $69Link

    Catch

  • Mario Party Superstars – $69Link

    • EB Games

    • Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 – Link
      • Trade in offer, only $29 when you trade 2 selected games

    eShop

    • Mario Party Superstars – $79.95Link

    Gamesmen

    • Mario Party Superstars – $68 – Link

    JB Hi-Fi

    • Mario Party Superstars – $69 – Link

    MightyApe

    • Mario Party Superstars – $69Link

    OzGameShop

    • Mario Party Superstars – $76.99Link

    Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

