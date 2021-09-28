Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario Party Superstars
We’re just under a month away from the launch of Mario Party Superstars and all is quiet on the bargain front. The usual $10 off retail is here of course, but nothing spectacular. We’ve also got no preorder bonus trinkets yet.
We did get to look at more of the boards coming to the game in the last Nintendo Direct which was nice at least.
Mario Party Superstars is out on October 29th.
Amazon.com.au
- Mario Party Superstars – $68 – Link
DX Collectables
Big W
- Mario Party Superstars – $69 – Link
Catch
EB Games
- Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 – Link
- Trade in offer, only $29 when you trade 2 selected games
eShop
- Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
Gamesmen
- Mario Party Superstars – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Mario Party Superstars – $69 – Link
MightyApe
- Mario Party Superstars – $69 – Link
OzGameShop
- Mario Party Superstars – $76.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
