Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

It’s October and that means the next batch of Mario goods announced during the Mario 35th Anniversary Direct is almost here. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings Mario Kart to life with a real Mario Kart RC toy and a camera. That camera feeds into the Switch where you play Mario Kart on courses you make in real life.

Sadly it looks like all the retailers aren’t moving from RRP that much. There was some cheaper pricing from Amazon and other retailers earlier (which we covered before) but it’s all normalised. Still, if it went cheaper once before, who says it won’t before launch? There’s still a couple of weeks left.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is out Friday, October 16th 2020. Find out more about the game here.

Amazon.com.au

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) – $149 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) – $149 – Link

Big W

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) – $149 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) – $149 – Link

EB Games

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) – $149.95 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) – $149.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) – $149.95 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) – $149.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) – $149 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) – $149 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.