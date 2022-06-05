0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Live a Live

by Daniel VuckovicJune 5, 2022

Next month sees the first western release of the SNES RPG, Live a Live. It’s coming in the HD-2D we know and love from Triangle Strategy and Octopath Traveler.

While Japan is getting a cool collectors edition, there’s no word yet if we’re getting that or not.

Live a Live is out on July 22nd.

Amazon.com.au

  • Live A Live – $58 – Link

Big W 

  • Live A Live – $59 – Link

DX Collectables

  • Live A Live – $55.20Link

EB Games

  • Live A Live – $69.95 – Link

eShop

  • Live A Live – $69.95 – Link
    • Because this is a $69.95 game we don’t recommend using your vouchers on it.

Gamesmen

  • Live A Live – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Live A Live – $59 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Live A Live – $59 – Link

Target 

  • TBC

