Aussie Bargain Roundup: Live a Live
Next month sees the first western release of the SNES RPG, Live a Live. It’s coming in the HD-2D we know and love from Triangle Strategy and Octopath Traveler.
While Japan is getting a cool collectors edition, there’s no word yet if we’re getting that or not.
Live a Live is out on July 22nd.
Amazon.com.au
- Live A Live – $58 – Link
Big W
- Live A Live – $59 – Link
DX Collectables
- Live A Live – $55.20 – Link
EB Games
- Live A Live – $69.95 – Link
eShop
- Live A Live – $69.95 – Link
- Because this is a $69.95 game we don’t recommend using your vouchers on it.
Gamesmen
- Live A Live – $59.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Live A Live – $59 – Link
MightyApe
- Live A Live – $59 – Link
Target
- TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments