Aussie Bargain Roundup: Live a Live

Next month sees the first western release of the SNES RPG, Live a Live. It’s coming in the HD-2D we know and love from Triangle Strategy and Octopath Traveler.

While Japan is getting a cool collectors edition, there’s no word yet if we’re getting that or not.

Live a Live is out on July 22nd.

Amazon.com.au

Live A Live – $58 – Link

Big W

Live A Live – $59 – Link

DX Collectables

Live A Live – $55.20 – Link

EB Games

Live A Live – $69.95 – Link

eShop

Live A Live – $69.95 – Link Because this is a $69.95 game we don’t recommend using your vouchers on it.

– Link

Gamesmen

Live A Live – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Live A Live – $59 – Link

MightyApe

Live A Live – $59 – Link

Target

TBC

