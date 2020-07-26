Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Super Mario

Look, it’s LEGO – there’s not going to be much to save here. But instead, if you have some credit or gift cards then we’ve got as many stores as we could find stocking it listed.

There are some discounts from I’m Rick James Bricks, but they mostly get cancelled out by the shipping – however, if you’re buying the starter set and a bunch of the other sets as well they have free shipping over $150 and cheaper prices – win-win.

Because we usually don’t do bargain roundups on toys, if you know of any other stores stocking the LEGO Super Mario then let us know so we can tell everyone else!

For a listing of all the different sets, and what they contain check this list. LEGO Super Mario and all the different sets and packs are out this Saturday, August 1st.

Amazon.com.au

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.00 – Link

Big W

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89 – Link

EB Games

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.00 – Link

I’m Rick James Bricks

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $75.00 – Link

– Link LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System – $350 – Link

– Link Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $85.00 – Link

– Link Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $120 – Link

– Link Guarded Fortress Expansion – $65.00 – Link

– Link Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $40.00 – Link

– Link Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $40.00 – Link

– Link Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $40.00 – Link

– Link Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $25.00 – Link

– Link Desert Pokey Expansion – $25.00 – Link

– Link Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link

– Link Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link

– Link Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link

– Link Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link

– Link Character Packs – $5.00 – Link

LEGO.com

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link

– Link LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System – $349.99 – Link

– Link Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $99.99 – Link

– Link Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $149.99 – Link

– Link Guarded Fortress Expansion – $79.99 – Link

– Link King Boo and the Haunted Yard – $69.99 – Link

– Link Thwomp Drop Expansion – $59.99 – Link

– Link Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $49.99 – Link

– Link Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $49.99 – Link

– Link Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion – $49.99 – Link

– Link Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $29.99 – Link

– Link Desert Pokey Expansion – $29.99 – Link

– Link Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

– Link Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

– Link Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

– Link Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

– Link Character Packs – $5.99 (random) – Link

Mighty Ape

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $79 – Link

Target

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $TBC – Link

Toy Hunters

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link

– Link Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $99.99 – Link

– Link Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $149.99 – Link

– Link Guarded Fortress Expansion – $79.99 – Link

– Link Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $49.99 – Link

– Link Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $49.99 – Link

– Link Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion – $49.99 – Link

– Link Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $29.99 – Link

– Link Desert Pokey Expansion – $29.99 – Link

– Link Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

– Link Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

– Link Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

– Link Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link

Toymate

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link

Toys R Us

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.