Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Super Mario
Look, it’s LEGO – there’s not going to be much to save here. But instead, if you have some credit or gift cards then we’ve got as many stores as we could find stocking it listed.
There are some discounts from I’m Rick James Bricks, but they mostly get cancelled out by the shipping – however, if you’re buying the starter set and a bunch of the other sets as well they have free shipping over $150 and cheaper prices – win-win.
Because we usually don’t do bargain roundups on toys, if you know of any other stores stocking the LEGO Super Mario then let us know so we can tell everyone else!
For a listing of all the different sets, and what they contain check this list. LEGO Super Mario and all the different sets and packs are out this Saturday, August 1st.
Amazon.com.au
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.00 – Link
Big W
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89 – Link
EB Games
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.00 – Link
I’m Rick James Bricks
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $75.00 – Link
- LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System – $350 – Link
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $85.00 – Link
- Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $120 – Link
- Guarded Fortress Expansion – $65.00 – Link
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $40.00 – Link
- Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $40.00 – Link
- Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $40.00 – Link
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $25.00 – Link
- Desert Pokey Expansion – $25.00 – Link
- Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link
- Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link
- Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link
- Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.00 – Link
- Character Packs – $5.00 – Link
LEGO.com
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link
- LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System – $349.99 – Link
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $99.99 – Link
- Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $149.99 – Link
- Guarded Fortress Expansion – $79.99 – Link
- King Boo and the Haunted Yard – $69.99 – Link
- Thwomp Drop Expansion – $59.99 – Link
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $49.99 – Link
- Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $49.99 – Link
- Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion – $49.99 – Link
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $29.99 – Link
- Desert Pokey Expansion – $29.99 – Link
- Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
- Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
- Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
- Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
- Character Packs – $5.99 (random) – Link
Mighty Ape
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $79 – Link
Target
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $TBC – Link
Toy Hunters
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $99.99 – Link
- Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $149.99 – Link
- Guarded Fortress Expansion – $79.99 – Link
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $49.99 – Link
- Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $49.99 – Link
- Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion – $49.99 – Link
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $29.99 – Link
- Desert Pokey Expansion – $29.99 – Link
- Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
- Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
- Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
- Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $12.99 – Link
Toymate
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link
Toys R Us
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $89.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Leave a Response