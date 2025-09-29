Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Party!

The Aussie-developed LEGO Party! lands on all major consoles this week, and we’ve put together a quick guide to help you get the party started for as little as possible. LEGO Party is a Mario Party–esque game developed right here in Australia by SMG Studio (Moving Out, Death Squared). It includes 60 mini-games and features cross-platform play, so you’ll always be able to find someone to play against.

We recently went hands on with the game, at an actual party too, and thought it was a blast.

Lego Party! was a blast, the mini games were great, some more than others and the Challenge Zone was great. The TV game show setting lends itself very well to more chaos than the standard Mario Party board. With the game offering cross-play, you can now have a party with friends, no matter the platform they are on, but the thing that really excites me, is just how it is evolving the party game formula. See told you! LEGO Party! is out this week on September 30th, 2025. The game is available on the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox. Amazon – $74

Big W – $74

EB Games – $89.95

The Gamesmen – $89.95

