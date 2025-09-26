Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Game Boy

The LEGO Game Boy set is out next week (though some lucky folks might already have theirs, with certain stores shipping early). At an RRP of $99.99, it’s one of the cheapest Nintendo sets in recent times—and also one of the most interesting. The 421-piece build looks like a lot of fun, and the set is highly interactive, featuring real buttons to press, “cartridges” to insert, and a lenticular screen that lets you “play” what you want on it.

Here’s what we’ve found so far in terms of pricing, keep in mine none of these include postage. This set hasn’t hit the big department stores yet either, so it might even go cheaper and be easier to acquire before Christmas.

LEGO Super Mario 72046 Game Boy Deals

If you see any more local stores with it, let us know in the comments.

