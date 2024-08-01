795
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Animal Crossing & Super Mario for August 2024

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 1, 2024
Advertisement

The latest batch of both LEGO Animal Crossing and Super Mario sets drops into stores today. Animal Crossing gets two brand new sets, and Super Mario gets five new sets, along with a new look for the Starter Sets featuring LEGO Mario, Peach, or Luigi.

LEGO might be a tad on the expensive side these days, but with so many stores selling it, we can find some great discounts—even on brand new items. Here’s what we’ve found so far:

Amazon.com.au

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $59.99Link
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $129.99Link

LEGO Super Mario

  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $94.99Link
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $119.99Link
  • The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $189.99Link
  • Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $24.99 Link
  • Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $85.99Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $79.99Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $79.99Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $79.99Link

Big W

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $51Link
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $111Link

LEGO Super Mario

  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $85 Link
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $102Link
  • The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $170Link
  • Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $22Link
  • Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $77Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $68Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $68Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $68Link

EB Games

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – TBC
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – TBC

LEGO Super Mario

Advertisement
  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – TBC
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – TBC
  • The Bowser Express Train (71437) – TBC
  • Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – TBC
  • Goombas’ Playground (71433) – TBC

The Gamesmen

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $59.95Link
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $129.95 Link

LEGO Super Mario

  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $99.99Link
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $119.95Link
  • The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $199.95Link
  • Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $89.95Link
  • Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $24.95Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $69.95Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $69.95Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $69.95Link

I’m Rick James Bricks

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $50Link
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $110Link

LEGO Super Mario

  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $85Link
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $100Link
  • The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $170Link
  • Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $77Link
  • Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $22Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $68Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $68Link
  • Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $68Link

Kmart

LEGO Animal Crossing

Advertisement

Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – TBC
K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – TBC

LEGO.com

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $59.99Link
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $129.99Link

LEGO Super Mario

  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $99.99Link
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $119.99Link
  • The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $199.99Link
  • Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $89.99Link
  • Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $24.99Link

My Hobbies

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $47.99Link
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $103.99Link

LEGO Super Mario

  • Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $81.99Link
  • King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $98.39Link
  • The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $169.99Link
  • Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $73.79Link
  • Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $20.49Link

My Nintendo Store

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $59.99 Link
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $129.99Link
    • Nintendo also has a new Animal Crossing pen and gift bag this week too.

Target

LEGO Animal Crossing

  • Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – TBC
  • K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment