Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Animal Crossing & Super Mario for August 2024
The latest batch of both LEGO Animal Crossing and Super Mario sets drops into stores today. Animal Crossing gets two brand new sets, and Super Mario gets five new sets, along with a new look for the Starter Sets featuring LEGO Mario, Peach, or Luigi.
LEGO might be a tad on the expensive side these days, but with so many stores selling it, we can find some great discounts—even on brand new items. Here’s what we’ve found so far:
Amazon.com.au
LEGO Animal Crossing
LEGO Super Mario
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $94.99 – Link
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $119.99 – Link
- The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $189.99 – Link
- Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $24.99 – Link
- Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $85.99 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $79.99 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $79.99 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $79.99 – Link
Big W
LEGO Animal Crossing
LEGO Super Mario
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $85 – Link
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $102 – Link
- The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $170 – Link
- Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $22 – Link
- Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $77 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $68 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $68 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $68 – Link
EB Games
LEGO Animal Crossing
- Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – TBC
- K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – TBC
LEGO Super Mario
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – TBC
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – TBC
- The Bowser Express Train (71437) – TBC
- Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – TBC
- Goombas’ Playground (71433) – TBC
The Gamesmen
LEGO Animal Crossing
LEGO Super Mario
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $99.99 – Link
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $119.95 – Link
- The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $199.95 – Link
- Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $89.95 – Link
- Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $24.95 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $69.95 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $69.95 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $69.95 – Link
I’m Rick James Bricks
LEGO Animal Crossing
LEGO Super Mario
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $85 – Link
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $100 – Link
- The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $170 – Link
- Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $77 – Link
- Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $22 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario (71439) – $68 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi (71440) – $68 – Link
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach (71441) – $68 – Link
Kmart
LEGO Animal Crossing
Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – TBC
K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – TBC
LEGO.com
LEGO Animal Crossing
LEGO Super Mario
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $99.99 – Link
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $119.99 – Link
- The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $199.99 – Link
- Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $89.99 – Link
- Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $24.99 – Link
My Hobbies
LEGO Animal Crossing
LEGO Super Mario
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle (71435) – $81.99 – Link
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion (71436) – $98.39 – Link
- The Bowser Express Train (71437) – $169.99 – Link
- Soda Jungle Maker Set (71434) – $73.79 – Link
- Goombas’ Playground (71433) – $20.49 – Link
My Nintendo Store
LEGO Animal Crossing
- Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – $59.99 – Link
- K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – $129.99 – Link
- Nintendo also has a new Animal Crossing pen and gift bag this week too.
Target
LEGO Animal Crossing
- Fly with Dodo Airlines (77051) – TBC
- K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza (77052) – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list.