Aussie Bargain Roundup: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
The cadence of releases has begun, January has Fire Emblem, now Kirby gets another run in February.
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remake of the game from the Wii of the same name – now in Deluxe form. The art style has been refreshed, there’s local multiplayer and there’s even new and
recycled returning abilities from other games being added to it.
Remember the double gold coins promotion is on and the is voucher eligible as well.
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is out on February 24th 2023.
Amazon.com.au
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69 – Link
Big W
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69 – Link
DX Collectables
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69.00 – Link
EB Games
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $79.95 – Link
eShop
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $79.95 – Link
- 2x Gold Coins for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members ($8 off)
The Gamesmen
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69 – Link
MightyApe
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $67 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.