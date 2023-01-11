627
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 11, 2023

The cadence of releases has begun, January has Fire Emblem, now Kirby gets another run in February.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remake of the game from the Wii of the same name – now in Deluxe form. The art style has been refreshed, there’s local multiplayer and there’s even new and recycled returning abilities from other games being added to it.

Remember the double gold coins promotion is on and the is voucher eligible as well.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is out on February 24th 2023.

Amazon.com.au

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69Link

Big W

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69Link

DX Collectables 

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69.00Link

EB Games

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $79.95 – Link

eShop

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $79.95Link
    • 2x Gold Coins for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members ($8 off)

The Gamesmen

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $69 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $67 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

