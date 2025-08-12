Aussie Bargain Roundup: Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World

It’s time for another bargain roundup for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Whether you already own the game or you’re jumping into Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the first time, there are plenty of ways to grab a copy. Okay, maybe not seventeen ways, but between discounts on the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, using a voucher, or buying from the eShop, there are quite a few options.

I already have Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Of course the cheapest, and really only way get the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game, and the Star-Crossed World content is the upgrade pack for $30. Unfortunately there’s no eShop card on sale right now to help bring that down.

I don’t have Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Like we saw with the equally longed named Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, you might think it might be worth to pick up the Switch version of the game and just buy the upgrade and that might be cheaper. On RRP it would be, but retailers have dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition to make the price basically the same.

That’s not to say there isn’t an exception to this, you could get Forgotten Land through the Nintendo Switch Voucher Program for $67.48 (half of the total voucher cost), and buy the upgrade and get it for $97, but this is literally a dollar cheaper than Amazon. Of course second hand copies exist for cheaper, so maybe that might work for you too.

Either way, here’s the cheapest prices for Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World which is out August 27th, 2025.

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Amazon.com.au

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $98 – Link

Big W

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World– $99 – Link

EB Games

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $109.95 – Link Get it for $49 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $109.95 – Link

– Link Star-Crossed World Upgrade Pack – $30 – Link

The Gamesmen

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $109.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $98

JB Hi-Fi

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $99 – Link

MightyApe

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $99 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $109.95 – Link

Officeworks

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – $98 – Link

Target