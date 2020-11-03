349
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 3, 2020

There’s a new Kingdom Hearts game coming to Switch this month, and it’s probably not the one you really want – but it might be nice?

Prices are all over the place at the moment, but once the game is out expect it go back up as no one will bother to compete then.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is out on November 13th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $69.00 – Link

Big W 

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $79 – Link

EB Games

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $89.95 – Link
    • Preorder bonus as below.

eShop

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $89.95 – Link
    • Demo Available

Gamesmen 

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $78.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $79 – Link

MightyApe

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $69.00 – Link

OzGameShop

  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $79.99 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

