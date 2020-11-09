Aussie Bargain Roundup: Immortals Fenyx Rising (Switch)
We finally got to see Immortals Fenyx Rising running on the Switch in the last Partners Showcase / Direct and it’s looking alright. Set in the depths of Greek mythology, players will take control of Fenyx, a customisable character/winged demigod, who’s on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark and terrifying curse. Yes, it looks a lot like Breath of the Wild as well.
Immortals Fenyx Rising is out on December 3rd.
Amazon.com.au
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $68 – Link
Big W
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – TBC
EB Games
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $89.95 – Link
- Preorder Bonus: Bonus mission, A tale of fire and lightning, complete it to unlock fire wings!
eShop
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $89.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $88.00 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $79 – Link
MightyApe
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $74 – Link
OzGameShop
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $74.99 – Link
Target
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response