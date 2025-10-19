Aussie Bargain Roundup: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

The next Hyrule Warriors title isn’t far away now, and the bargains have already started to pop up. It still feels like we need to see a little more of this one before release—hopefully another trailer soon.

Set in the past, before the events of Tears of the Kingdom, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is, funnily enough, set during the Imprisoning War. It’s also canon to the mainline games—well, as canon as a Zelda timeline can actually be.

There are no preorder bonuses just yet for this one, and we think if there were going to be any, they’d already be live by now.

Current best deals: both Target and Officeworks have the game for $89. Eventually, we should see both Big W and Amazon match these prices, as has been the trend lately. Target may even drop the price further before release—stay tuned.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 and will be released on November 6, 2025. It has a recommended retail price of $109.95.

