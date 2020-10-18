Aussie Bargain Roundup: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
We’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit, but because a store already has a preorder bonus we thought we’d better let you know about it. Plus of course, list any bargains.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – and is a very different game as well. Age of Calamity is a Musou game and will put you up against hoards of enemies in the big conflict that left Hyrule in ruins.
Focused on performing combos and over-the-top special abilities, the gameplay is fast-paced and strategic, perfect for players looking for an intense, non-stop action game with direct ties to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is out on November 20th, here’s what we’ve found so far…
Amazon.com.au
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $64 – Link
Big W
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $79.95 – Link
- Mystery Guardian Keychain preorder bonus
- $29 when you trade in two games on their list
eShop
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $79.95 – Link
- Or $67.50 as part of the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher Program
Gamesmen
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $79.95 – Link
- Lucky Ladle in Game item DLC for preordering
Harvey Norman
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $64 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $69 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $69 – Link
Target
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Leave a Response