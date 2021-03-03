Aussie Bargain Roundup: Hades Special Edition
The very awesome Hades is coming to retail in a couple of weeks after setting alight the eShop charts last year. In our review we said Hades was ” a triumphant take on roguelites and without a doubt a top-shelf example in the genre”. It also was our Indie Game of the Year and runner-up to our overall game of the year award.
On March 19th, the game comes to retail with an art book and downloadable soundtrack. A chance to double-dip or pick it up for the first time. Usually, these indie releases don’t get too many deals, but something is better than nothing.
Amazon.com.au
- Hades: Special Edition – $48 – Link
Big W
- Hades: Special Edition – $49 – Link
EB Games
- Hades: Special Edition – $54.95 – Link
eShop
- Hades – $37.50– Link
Gamesmen
- Hades: Special Edition – $54.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Hades: Special Edition – $48 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Hades: Special Edition – $49 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Leave a Response