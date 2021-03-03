987
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Hades Special Edition

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 3, 2021

The very awesome Hades is coming to retail in a couple of weeks after setting alight the eShop charts last year. In our review we said Hades was ” a triumphant take on roguelites and without a doubt a top-shelf example in the genre”. It also was our Indie Game of the Year and runner-up to our overall game of the year award.

On March 19th, the game comes to retail with an art book and downloadable soundtrack. A chance to double-dip or pick it up for the first time. Usually, these indie releases don’t get too many deals, but something is better than nothing.

Amazon.com.au

  • Hades: Special Edition – $48Link

Big W

  • Hades: Special Edition – $49Link

EB Games

  • Hades: Special Edition – $54.95Link

eShop

  • Hades – $37.50Link

Gamesmen 

  • Hades: Special Edition – $54.95Link

Harvey Norman

  • Hades: Special Edition – $48Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Hades: Special Edition – $49Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Hades
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response