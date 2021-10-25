Aussie Bargain Roundup: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

After 20 years, there’s a Grand Theft Auto game coming to a Nintendo home console – three of them in fact. Last Friday we got the final launch date and first look at* Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

After a little bit of drama this morning, we can confirm we’re getting the physical release here in Australia and it looks like all three games are on the cartridge. There’s nothing on the box art to indicate as such, we’ve asked Rockstar about it too and are waiting to hear back.

All three games have new lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances. The controls have also been modernised and updated to Grand Theft Auto V style controls. The Switch version will contain touch screen camera controls, a touch screen menu and everyone’s favourite gyro aiming.

The physical version is out on December 7th, the digital version on November 12th.

*Still not the Switch version but.

