Aussie Bargain Roundup: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2

Already this month I’ve done a bargain guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Dynasty Warriors: Origins, and what do both of those games have in common? They’re both old games, at full-price again (aside from the upgrade option if you already own New Horizons on Switch). It’s something we’ve come to expect in the double-dip world we live in.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a later port, and the first time we’ve seen the game on a Nintendo system, and yet it’s cheap. Normally that would set off alarm bells, what’s wrong with it? Instead, we’ve already played it and thought the port was shaping up fantastically, maybe one of the best-looking Switch 2 games so far. You can try it yourself via the demo, and you might come to the same conclusion.

Square Enix, what a company. They’ll release games on Switch 2 with no upgrade paths, or remakes of old titles at full price, and yet we have this. It might be the value pick of the year. And it’s only January.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is out on January 22nd, 2026 and is a Game Key Card release. This initial printing of the game also includes a Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy booster, a reversible cover, and a range of digital content.