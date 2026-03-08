Aussie Bargain Roundup: Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - Vooks

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

In games you might have forgotten are coming out this week, it’s time for Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly. What a couple of months for Koei Tecmo.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is actually the second remake of the game. The first was released on the Wii all the way back in 2012, nothing like giving something a second go.

Here in 2026, however, the game is releasing on a Game Key Card, which unless mentioned otherwise at this point you should probably just expect. Also, the digital price of the game is cheaper than the physical, so there’s a choice for you to make.

Not the biggest roundup ever, but here’s who has the best price.