Aussie Bargain Roundup: Fae Farm
There hasn’t been a pivot between the types of games one developer makes in such as the developers of Fae Farm. Phoenix Lab’s previous game was Dauntless, an online action RPG – and now we’ve got Fae Farm… which is also online action RPG – but this time instead of dragons you’re a farmer. Makes sense.
This online enabled farming game lets you and up to four friends farm it out online and locally. It’s being distributed here by Nintendo so it’s one of the first games they’re selling on the My Nintendo Store.
No crazy discounts outside the usual $10 off, and no preorder bonuses as of yet. There’s still a little while until this one drops on September 8th.
Amazon.com.au
- Fae Farm – $69 – Link
Big W
- Fae Farm – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Fae Farm – $79.95– Link
eShop
- Fae Farm – $79.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Fae Farm – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Fae Farm – $69 – Link
MightyApe
- Fae Farm – $69 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Fae Farm – $79.95 – Link
