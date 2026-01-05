Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dynasty Warriors Origins

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

By the time Dynasty Warriors Origins releases on the Nintendo Switch 2, it will be just over a year old, having launched around this time last year on other consoles. Being a relatively recent title, and a more niche release, means you are not going to find this one particularly cheap.

Dynasty Warriors Origins is the tenth instalment in the long-running series, which is perhaps more famous these days because of its many spin-offs, and certainly better known to Nintendo fans through games like Hyrule Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors, Persona 5 Strikers — well, you get the idea. Historically though, it has predominantly been a series that has not appeared on Nintendo platforms.

That’s just a long way of saying, here’s the few stores selling it, and just the handful of dollars you can save on it.

Dynasty Warriors Origins is out on January 22nd, 2026 and is a Game Key Card release.

The game is also (of course), available digitally in standard edition ($105), and Digital Deluxe Edition ($127.50).