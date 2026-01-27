Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

It’s been a non-stop parade of Square Enix games over the past few months, and now we’re back at the Dragon Quest part of it. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is almost here, and we’ve started putting together a bargain guide.

There’s an early bird preorder bonus that includes a couple of digital items, but otherwise it’s a standard release on both the Switch and Switch 2. The Switch 2 version of the game will be available as a Game Key Card.

On the digital front, there’s already a demo available, and you can get a head start on the game, with progress carrying over to the full release. If you want to play it earlier the Digital Deluxe Edition in addition to have more DLC, has two days early access as well.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined launches on February 5th, 2026.

Amazon

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch) – $79 – Link

– Link Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch 2) – $89 – Link

Big W

EB Games

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch) – $89.95 – Link

– Link Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch 2) – $99.95 – Link

eShop (digital)

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch) – $84.95 – Link Digital Deluxe Edition – $107.95 – Link

– Link Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch 2) – $99.95 – Link Digital Deluxe Edition – $122.95 – Link

– Link

The Gamesmen

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch) – $84.95 – Link

– Link Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch 2) – $89.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch) – $79 – Link

– Link Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch 2) – $89 – Link

Target